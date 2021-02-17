Poll: Oregon eager for self-service, grocery liquor sales

• Oregonians overwhelmingly gave the thumbs down to creating a new statewide sales tax, with 75% of residents in opposition. Demographics that most strongly rejected the idea include those without school-age children (79%), those earning less than $50,000 per year (73%), conservatives (79%) and those living in the outer suburbs (88%). Those making more than $100,000 per year were most in favor, but only 26% offered support.

• The idea of paying a tax at the cash register became slightly more palatable when paired with a proposed reduction in the state income tax, with half opposed, one-third in favor and the remainder unsure. Opposition was strongest among those aged 65 and up (67%), while those with college education evinced the most support (40%).

At age 76, Bob Fankhauser remembers pumping thousands of dollars' worth of gas at a service station in San Francisco — and that was when it only cost 25 cents on the gallon.

"It's always presented as, 'if you pump your own gas, you'll save money,'" said Fankhauser, who lives in the Garden Home area of Washington County. But he's not buying the argument. "They charge you the same amount in Washington as they do in Oregon."

Today, New Jersey is the only other state still requiring attendants, though Oregon lawmakers allowed rural residents to pump their own gas in 2018.