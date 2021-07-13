Poll: 1 in 5 say Black Lives Matter movement good for Oregon

• Almost half (47%) of those polled think the Black Lives Matter movement's impact, be it for good or ill, will be long lasting. Twenty percent believe it will only have a fleeting effect, and a third (33%) are unsure. Those identifying as Black, Indigenous or people of color were more likely (27%) than whites (19%) to see the changes as temporary.

• The elderly, defined as those 75 or older, were most likely to say Black Lives Matter had no impact, with 29% holding that opinion. Those who identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color (36%) were significantly more likely than whites (28%) to see the protests as both good and bad.

Voices from across Oregon:

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center also asked survey respondents open-ended questions regarding their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's what they had to say:

• "BLM has caused significant decline in racial harmony and harmed the very people it claims to be supporting. Unfortunately, the media is hiding the fact that the BLM organization is an avowed Marxist organization," said one Washington County man.

• "BLM brings awareness, education and visibility to the communities it touches," said a Washington County woman.