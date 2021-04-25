Politicizing kids: Politics, social media combine to roil school board races

After hearing from dozens of residents about the importance of including marginalized voices in district decisions, Goff pointed to those public comments as a positive change and asked that current and future school boards not move away from including those voices.

But on May 18, three of the five school board seats in Albany will turn over, and that could dramatically alter the school board’s stance on several social and educational issues.

And while curriculum is traditionally shaped by district administration and brought to the school board for approval, boards can still impact public perception and the community as a whole.

“After Brown v. the Board of Education, school boards that were filled with white, conservative, pro-segregation members really drew a lot of attention to those communities as places that were hostile to Black and brown people, and even symbolically, that can be damaging to a community,” said Kretschmer of the 1954 Supreme Court decision that rules segregated schools were unconstitutional.