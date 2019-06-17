A 39-year-old Corvallis woman is being held in the Benton County Jail on multiple charges after allegedly trying to stab a man in an argument over empty beverage cans.
Corvallis police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest First Street at 11:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a woman holding a man at knifepoint, according to a news release.
When they arrived, officers found a woman holding a knife to the man’s throat, the release states. The woman dropped the knife when ordered to do so and was taken into custody. The man was not injured.
Patricia Terri Compton was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. She is being held on $187,500 bail.
According to police, the incident began with an argument over a bag of empty cans and escalated from there, with Compton threatening the victim with a folding knife and attempting to stab him.