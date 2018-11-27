A Salem man was allegedly driving intoxicated when he went off Highway 99E and crashed his SUV into utility pole in Tangent on Tuesday morning, according to police logs.
The wreck resulted in drooping power lines and caused Highway 99E to be closed for hours.
James Louis Lupoli, 81, of Salem, was arrested by Oregon State Police on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants – controlled substance, reckless driving and first-degree criminal mischief.
The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on Highway 99E near the Highway 34 interchange.
“While making contact with the driver, multiple indicators of impairment were observed. The driver consented to SFSTs (standardized field sobriety tests) and performed the tests poorly,” wrote an Oregon State Police trooper, in an incident report.
The roadway was still closed and a detour in place as of 3:15 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.