A Sweet Home homicide stemmed from an argument and fight over inappropriate text messages that the suspect reportedly sent to the victim’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Page Lee Butterfield, 25, is accused of murder and other crimes for the death of Corey Burdick, 43, and the shooting of Ervin Smith, 65.
The incident occurred early Friday morning.
A witness said that Butterfield and Burdick entered Smith’s travel trailer in the 500 block of Surrey Lane to discuss the issue. Smith came out of his bedroom while the two were arguing, the witness told police, according to court paperwork.
As the argument became heated, the witness became scared and backed away from the confrontation. She heard the first gunshot, turned to see Butterfield holding what appeared to be a gun, and hid in a bedroom. She heard two more shots, the affidavit states.
Burdick was shot in the back of the head at close range. An autopsy revealed that the barrel of the gun was within inches of Burdick, according to the affidavit.
Smith, recovering at an area hospital, told investigators he was shot in the back by Butterfield after Burdick was killed. Smith was found by authorities outside his trailer with a wound to his torso.
The witness told police that the suspect left in a red vehicle.
The Albany Police Department took a stolen vehicle report about a 2008 Ford Edge being taken by Butterfield just hours before the shooting, according to court paperwork.
Butterfield was arrested in the Sisters area on Sunday after fleeing from Oregon State Police troopers who spotted him.
On Tuesday afternoon, Butterfield was charged with murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
His bail was set at $1 million and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for June 10.