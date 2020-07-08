Police: Sweet Home man used shovel to repeatedly strike rival

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweet Home man reportedly used a shovel to strike a rival repeatedly during an altercation last week.

Michael Paul Gordon, 38, was charged with second-degree and unlawful use of a weapon in Linn County Circuit Court on July 2.

His bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish.

The assault allegedly occurred at about 9:30 p.m. July 1 in the 38400 block of Glass Street near Sweet Home, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the accuser and his girlfriend believed that Gordon had a romantic interest in the girlfriend.

The accuser said that Gordon was never welcome at their property and had been asked to leave it a few days prior. On July 1, the accuser was cooking in his backyard when Gordon pulled up to the property. The accuser told a deputy that he asked Gordon to leave multiple times and, thinking that Gordon was going to hit him, he punched Gordon in the face.

During the fight, the accuser said he ended up on the ground on his back. He told an investigator that Gordon had a shovel in both hands and hit him multiple times, raising it above his head before each blow, the affidavit states.