Corvallis police began clearing out a large homeless encampment on the east bank of the Willamette River on Friday morning, but they didn’t just give campers the boot.
They tried to give them some options.
Officers posted eviction notices at 41 illegal campsites scattered among the tall trees and blackberry thickets in the Orleans Natural Area across the river from downtown Corvallis, where an estimated 50 to 60 people have been living in tents with no access to bathrooms, running water, trash collection or other services.
As required by local ordinance, the notices give occupants 24 hours to pack up and move out.
But police say they recognize people need more warning than that to find a new place to live, and they’ve done their best to provide it.
“We started coming out here about a month and a half ago to let them know this was coming,” said Sgt. Joel Goodwin, part of the Corvallis Police Department contingent that served the notices on Friday. “They knew today was the day.”
And even though the notices clearly state campers must vacate the city park within one day, police assured the area’s homeless population they’ll have an ample grace period. In reality, they have until Sept. 11, the day when crews from the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation will come through to dispose of any remaining garbage in the area. Any personal property left behind will be stored for 30 days by one of the agencies before it, too, is disposed of.
Some campers have already begun packing up their belongings and bagging their garbage for pickup, taking advantage of trash bags provided by police and social workers. Others appeared to be procrastinating, while some campsites have simply been abandoned.
While police were posting tent sites, social workers were also fanning out across the area, talking to homeless campers and trying to help them decide what to do next.
“It’s going to be a major issue,” said Andrea Myhre, executive director of Corvallis Housing First. “They’re just going to go someplace else.”
Corvallis Housing First is one of about half a dozen nonprofits and government agencies that participate in the Street Outreach and Response Team (SORT). Modeled after outreach efforts in other communities, SORT formed in June to provide a new way to provide homeless people with food, water, clothing and other necessities while helping them connect with services that could help them get off the streets.
Toting a backpack full of bottled water, Myhre was one of several SORT members who accompanied police into the Orleans Natural Area on Friday to provide help where it was needed.
“Hello?” she called, cautiously approaching a small camp furnished with a small tent, a charcoal stove and a few pieces of cast-off outdoor furniture. “Good morning, we’re from outreach … you guys want some water?”
“Yes, please,” responded a woman as she emerged from the tent. “We need it so bad.”
For the last six months or so, this little corner of the Orleans Natural Area has been home to Braden, 33, and Martha, 40. They declined to give their last names.
Asked where they might go from here, Braden said, “I really don’t know.”
“We roll with the punches,” Martha added.
Myhre handed Braden her card, with contact information for Corvallis Housing First, and encouraged him to call or come by the office.
“We can help you kind of get a handle on your situation,” she said.
Meanwhile, Julia Perkins of Community Outreach Inc. struck up a conversation with Martha.
COI is not part of SORT, but the Corvallis-based nonprofit offers a range of services to homeless and low-income people from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. That includes a 70-bed homeless shelter off Northwest Ninth Street that currently houses 11 families with children in addition to a number of single men and women, all in separate dorms.
Because COI also provides drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs, people housed in the shelter are expected to meet a sobriety requirement, which is a barrier to a lot of homeless people. But the agency also provides emergency sleeping space outside the dorms and other services for people who haven’t yet achieved sobriety, as long as they meet behavior requirements.
On Friday, Perkins and two other COI employees went to the Orleans Natural Area to pass out free socks and let the homeless campers know about a new initiative called the Transformational Housing Program. The nine-month program combines temporary housing with case management and other services designed to help participants work toward self-sufficiency.
Like other residential programs at COI, sobriety is a requirement to be accepted into the Transformational Housing Program.
Martha seemed interested, but she has some concerns. Perkins tried to encourage her.
“If at the end of nine months you’re still working towards goals, we’re not going to kick you out,” Perkins assured her. “The last thing we want to do is make you homeless again.”
This two-pronged approach to addressing homelessness, which combines law enforcement with social services, is not new in Corvallis, but it’s being used more all the time, Goodwin said. It’s part of a tightrope act that aims to balance public safety with compassion.
It’s against the law to camp in a city park, the police sergeant pointed out, and having a large homeless population at Orleans creates significant sanitation issues. Goodwin also noted that police have received more than 40 complaints about the homeless encampment in the Orleans Natural Area this summer, ranging from littering to open fires to an attempted sexual assault.
“We want to make sure everybody’s safe and everyone can enjoy the park,” he said.
“At the same time, we’re working with social services. We don’t want to just move people to another place — we want to help them get to a better place.”