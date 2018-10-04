Oregon State Police’s Fish & Wildlife officers are seeking help identifying four hunters who were trespassing near Ferguson Road south of Monroe, where they illegally took a spike bull elk.
Photos from a trail camera taken Sept. 1 show four hunters packing out the elk. (Those photos can be seen in the online version of this story.)
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Trooper Zac Cochran at 503-509-2465. The State Police offer paid rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of poachers.