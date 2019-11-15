{{featured_button_text}}
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a Lyons school for a report of shots fired on Friday morning, but investigators determined the loud noise and “muzzle flash” were caused by a blown transformer in the area, according to a news release.

The call came in from Mari-Linn Elementary School at 6:26 a.m. Friday. There were only a few staff members at the school and children were just starting to arrive.

Students were locked in a safe place as they arrived. The school was determined to be safe about an hour after the call was made.

The caller reported hearing a gunshot and saw what she believed to be a muzzle flash just outside the school.

As deputies and state troopers began investigating the incident, Pacific Power arrived to check on a blown transformer.

The transformer that blew was in the same location the caller reported that the “shots” came from.

