Corvallis Police Department has a suspect in custody following an active shooter situation Thursday morning at the Foster Farms on Eighth Street in Corvallis.
The incident prompted lockdowns at nearby businesses and Linn-Benton Community College's Benton Center, but officials said there appear to be no injuries.
Capt. Nick Hurley, with the Corvallis Police Department, said police were initially called to the scene at 8:11 a.m. to a report of a man with a handgun making threats and firing shots. Hurley said the Foster Farms employees evacuated and Oregon State Police's SWAT team was forming up to deal with a barricaded suspect when the suspect apparently emerged and surrendered.
"As far as I know, there were no injuries," he said.
He added that it was too early to release the suspect's name or say what charges he could face. At a 10:40 a.m. press conference, he said police, including OSP's bomb response team, were still sweeping the building to make sure no threat remained.
A department official said at 9:15 a.m. that the threat was contained.
"The situation is contained and no risk to the public but is still an active scene. We ask the public to please stay away from the area," the department official said.
At 9:47 a.m., officers in tactical gear were still standing by in a nearby parking lot.
Just minutes later, a man emerged from the building and officers shouted at him and rushed him. The man, who wore a hairnet and other food service apparel, was handcuffed and taken away in an OSP vehicle.
A Foster Farms employee who watched events from across the street told the Gazette-Times the suspect arrested appeared to be another employee of the facility, which makes corn dogs.
Police closed the area around the facility during the incident and set up an incident command post set up on the corner of Ninth Street and Reiman Avenue.
Ira Brill, director of communications at Foster Farms, said in an emailed statement that Foster Farms prepares for emergencies like this and all employees evacuated without incident.
"The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation," Brill said.