Police report: Child said Mill City blaze was meant to kill her

A woman reportedly admitted to authorities that she started a fire in her Mill City apartment on purpose in February, and an elementary-school-aged child told investigators that the woman was trying to kill her with the blaze, according to court paperwork.

Melisa Marie Magana, 29, now of Salem, was charged with first-degree arson and recklessly endangering another person in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the Kingwood Apartments, 274 Kingwood Ave., at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 5, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case, which was made available on Friday morning.

Dan Gassman, the owner of the apartment complex, told authorities that the damage to Magana’s apartment was at least $61,000, court paperwork states.

Six other residents of the apartment building were home when the fire started, according to the affidavit.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Magana’s bail at $100,000 in the case, noting that she endangered the child, as well as others at the apartment.

Magana's next hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16.