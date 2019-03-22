One person was killed and two others seriously injured Thursday evening when the vehicle they were riding in, being pursued by law enforcement officers in connection with armed robberies in the Eugene area, rolled several times just north of the city of Jefferson, Oregon State Police reported.
In a Friday news release, the State Police officers said troopers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Eugene on Interstate 5 in the Albany area at about 6:21 a.m. The vehicle and the occupants were also of interest in a number of armed robberies in the Eugene area.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle attempted to elude. The vehicle lost control on Hochspeier Road near the intersection of Highway 164 (Jefferson Highway), milepost 1 just north of the city of Jefferson, and rolled several times.
One occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Two other occupants were transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
A criminal investigation continues into the occupants of the vehicle for multiple armed robberies by the Eugene Police Department.
The single vehicle crash is being investigated by Marion County Sheriff's Office with a crash reconstruction team made up of the State Police, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Keizer Police Department.
Names of the victims were not immediately released.