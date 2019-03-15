BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief – 2000 block Northwest Scenic Drive, Albany. A deputy took a report from a man who said an unknown person drove through his mailbox and fence. He estimated the damage at $1,600.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft – 11:30 a.m., March 8, 140 NW Third Street. An employee at the Mac store reported that four iPads were stolen from a storeroom.
Armored car prowl – 7:23 a.m., Wednesday, 180 NW Fifth Street. An officer reportedly found Michael Paul Rouse, 25, no address, at the Law Enforcement Center on the hood of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s armored vehicle, looking into the front trunk, which he had opened by undoing two steel latches. The officer arrested Rouse and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespass.
Hit and run – 11 a.m., Wednesday, 100 block Northwest Fourth Street. A person reported his vehicle had a scrape from an unknown vehicle.
Robbery – 5:42 p.m., Wednesday, 450 SW Third St. Brenton Walker Garman, 45, no address, reportedly stole a can of malt liquor and a can of beans from the Safeway and when confronted by the store manager he threw the cans at the manager and kicked him. Garman also allegedly mimed reaching for a gun, said he would kill the manager and then chased the store manager through the parking lot. Garman was arrested by police and charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, menacing and third-degree theft.
Suspicious activity – 8 p.m., Wednesday, 700 block Northwest 23rd Street. A sorority president reported a man follows sorority members to and from their house. The officer interviewed the man, but did not file charges. Sorority members said they will contact police if the behavior escalates.