Police: Lebanon woman charged with assault intentionally ran over her husband

A Lebanon woman is accused of intentionally running over her husband with her car as he was walking on the sidewalk along South Main Street on Saturday afternoon, then fleeing the scene, according to court paperwork.

Cheryl Kelly Hansen, 55, was charged on Monday with second-degree assault and felony failure to perform the duties of a driver in an injury crash.

Daniel Hansen, 53, told an investigator with the Lebanon Police Department that he was walking near Wagon Wheel Road in Lebanon at about 2 p.m. on Saturday when he saw his wife driving past in a Honda CRV. His wife did a U-turn in the middle of the road and drove straight at him, he said, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He added that his wife struck him with the front driver’s side of the vehicle, ran over his left leg, and he put his hand on the hood of the car to keep himself from going underneath it, the affidavit states.

Daniel Hansen was contacted at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. He told the investigator that he delayed calling the police because he didn’t want his wife to get into trouble. He added that she was trying to hurt him because she believes he has a girlfriend and was angry with him, according to the affidavit.