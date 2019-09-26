{{featured_button_text}}
An employee at the Jefferson Thriftway was arrested on Wednesday and accused of giving a co-worker bean dip laced with methamphetamine earlier this month, according to authorities.

Cassandra Ani Medina-Hernandez, 38, of Albany is scheduled to be charged Thursday afternoon in Marion County Court Annex, with delivery of methamphetamine and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, court records indicate. Both crimes are class B felonies.

At this time, there is no reason to believe that customers of the business were served contaminated food, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The delivery of meth allegedly occurred on Sept. 6, while the accuser reportedly unknowingly ingested the meth on Sept. 9, according to court paperwork.

According to the news release, investigation into the case started Sept. 9, after MCSO received a report of a Jefferson woman who was given food that was suspected to have contained meth.

The victim told deputies she was at work and began feeling ill after eating bean dip she received from another employee who was working in the deli, the news release states.

After being treated at an area hospital, the victim learned that the bean dip may have contained methamphetamine.

During the investigation, deputies were able to determine at least one other employee had consumed bean dip from the same dish that was believed to have been contaminated, the news release states. However, the charging document only lists the initial accuser as a victim.

Management from Jefferson Thriftway has been cooperative with investigators during the investigation.

Medina-Hernandez was arrested at the Linn County Parole and Probation Office in Albany on Wednesday afternoon.

