The Corvallis Police Department is investigating a Thursday night assault in which an individual was seriously injured with a hatchet.
The incident was called in at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, with offices dispatched to Pioneer Park after a report of an assault at an illegal campsite on property adjacent to the park.
According to the press release from the CPD, a 44-year-old male reportedly struck a 34-year-old male in the head with the hatchet. Police did not name the two individuals but indicated that they knew each other.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim was taken for Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with “serious injuries,” but no further information on his condition was available.
The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and is not in custody. Individuals with information on the case are asked to call Detective Ryan Larson at 541-766-6924.