The Oregon State Police doesn’t yet have an identification for a pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 5 in the Albany area early on Friday morning, said an agency spokesman on Monday afternoon.
The death was the second instance in less than a week of a pedestrian being killed by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Linn County, and the third pedestrian fatality in that time. A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a log truck on Highway 20 near Goldfish Farm Road in Albany on April 8.
Both I-5 cases remain under investigation.
A preliminary investigation concluded that an adult male was in the interstate for unknown reasons when he was hit by a gray Mazda CX-5 headed southbound at about 12:40 a.m. on Friday, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
At about 11:45 p.m. on April 6, a Grants Pass woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 near Halsey. After investigating, officers concluded Brielle Doman, 19, had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and walked into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason, according to an OSP news release.
Alexandra Flor Gatsis, 28, of Albany, was identified as the woman struck and killed on April 8 on Highway 20. Gatsis was walking outside of a crosswalk across the highway when she was hit by an eastbound log truck at about 5:15 a.m.