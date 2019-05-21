A driver who crashed into the front of a Corvallis house on Friday has been cited by police.
According to an incident report released Tuesday by the Corvallis Police Department, Catherine Henderson was ticketed for using a cellphone while driving and for careless driving after her car jumped the curb and smashed into a house at 1111 NW Grant Ave. about 12:20 p.m. on Friday.
No age or city of residence was provided for Henderson, who was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The investigating officer determined that Henderson was driving east on Grant when she looked at her phone, causing her to drive onto the sidewalk on the south side of the street, according to the report. She then overcorrected and drove across to the north side of Grant, crossing the opposite sidewalk and running into the house.
The front end of Henderson’s Kia Rio sedan was heavily damaged, as was part of a brick wall near the front door of the house. There were no passengers in the vehicle, and no one else was injured in the incident.