Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in arrest

A police chase spanning two counties ended with an arrest by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
Deputies say Eric Ryan Maxfield, 34, of Albany led them on a chase beginning near Northwest Kings Boulevard and Fillmore Avenue in Corvallis after someone reported the theft of a Ford F-350 pickup truck from a hotel parking lot at approximately 4 p.m.
Maxfield was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail. Maxfield faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of recklessly endangering another person in Linn County Circuit Court.
The stolen truck reached Highway 34 by driving the wrong way down Harrison Boulevard, and deputies broke off their chase. Another deputy spotted the truck on the highway near Peoria Road and followed it to Interstate 5. The vehicle initially traveled south for several miles before crossing the median and traveling north, deputies say.
Once near Albany, the vehicle crossed the median again using a service road and continued north on the shoulder against the flow of traffic. The truck exited I-5 via an on-ramp and led deputies through Albany before eventually returning to the interstate from Old Salem Road via an off-ramp, again traveling against traffic on the shoulder heading north.
The vehicle then changed direction again near milepost 239 and began heading south toward milepost 237, where deputies were waiting after they temporarily stopped pursuing the vehicle.
Deputies deployed spike strips that deflated both passenger tires on the stolen truck near milepost 237. It came to a stop after the tires came apart, according to deputies.
“The driver and sole occupant, Eric Maxfield, exited the vehicle, complied with commands, and was taken into custody at approximately 4:42 (p.m.),” deputies said in a Thursday news release.
Deputies said Maxfield had more than one ounce of methamphetamine and “altered keys used to steal cars” in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Corvallis Police Department and Albany Police Department in the pursuit and arrest.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.