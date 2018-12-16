The driver of a vehicle reported as stolen crashed into another vehicle on Highway 20 west of Philomath after a police chase Sunday afternoon.
Greg Ridler, undersheriff with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said a sheriff's deputy identified a stolen vehicle at about 3 p.m. and began a pursuit. The driver of that vehicle reportedly swerved to avoid a spike strip and collided with another vehicle.
Ridler said there were no fatalities, but preliminary reports from deputies on the scene suggest there were injuries. Ridler said he believed just two vehicles were involved in the accident, which took place near Woods Creek Road.
Traffic was diverted off the highway for about two hours while the accident scene was cleaned up.
No other information, including names of those involved in the accident, and details about criminal charges, was available on Sunday night.