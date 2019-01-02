Corvallis Police Department officers have brought charges against six people for allegedly squatting in two Oregon State University fraternities this week.
The first arrest came Sunday afternoon, when an employee at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity doing a walk-through reportedly heard people inside the building, which should have been vacant, and called police.
According to court documents, officers stopped Lecil Johnson Cisneros and Karly Tarvin as they exited the building. The pair reportedly initially told police they hadn’t entered the building, but were homeless and on the property looking for cans to return for deposits.
However, police reportedly found footprints that matched the treads of the pair’s shoes through residue left by a discharged fire extinguisher on the building’s third floor and the name “Karly” spray-painted on the basement wall, with spelling matching Tarvin’s name. Officers believed the pair had been living in the fraternity and using its electricity and water, had ransacked rooms and put multiple holes in the walls.
Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on Cisneros’ person.
Cisneros, 23, of Corvallis, was arrested for a probation violation and additionally charged with theft of services, first degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Tarvin, 23, no address listed, was cited on a charge of first degree criminal trespassing.
She reportedly told police she’d heard from other people that they were squatting in a fraternity in the 500 block on Northwest 23rd Street and they had told her the TKE house was also vacant, which is why she and Cisneros went to the house.
On Monday, a number of Corvallis police officers went to the Chi Phi fraternity house at 527 NW 23rd St. to investigate if people were illegally living there. Police Department logs said officers found one man hiding in the basement and three other people hiding in a ceiling crawl space on the second floor. Investigating officers concluded the people used gas, water and electricity in the house and damaged the building.
Officers at the scene cited and released Connie Bea Slonecker, 35, of Corvallis, Manamoui K. Tuivailala, 26, no address, Garrett Wayne Caspino, 26, no address, and Charles Richard Green, 60, no address.
Each was charged with first degree burglary, theft of services, second degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, after officers reportedly found methamphetamine in Slonecker’s backpack.