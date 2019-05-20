A Corvallis in-home care provider accused of filching an elderly client’s credit card and using it to buy shoes was brought up on multiple charges in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday.
Kala Ann Arizmendez, 22, was arraigned before Judge Joan Demarest on charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment, identity theft and computer crime, all felonies, and fraudulent use of a credit card, a misdemeanor.
She pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Arizmendez was arrested by Corvallis police on April 15 at Stoneybrook Lodge, where she was employed by ComForCare, a Salem-based in-home care company, to provide personal care services to one of the retirement home’s residents.
According to the charging documents in the case, Arizmendez allegedly took the woman’s credit card and used her personal identification to purchase shoes over the internet.
Arizmendez is also accused of stealing cash from the woman.
The next court date in the case is a status check scheduled for June 17.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan is the prosecutor in the case.
Court records do not list an attorney for Arizmendez.
ComForCare owner John Hughes said Arizmendez is no longer employed by the company.
"We take matters like this very seriously," he said. "We are currently working with the family and the police on getting this all resolved."
Hughes said ComForCare conducts national and statewide background checks on all prospective employees before hiring.