Police: Brownsville man repeatedly slammed woman's head against ground

A Brownsville man reportedly threw a woman to the ground outside a local bar, then straddled her torso and slammed her head against the paved road three or four times, according to court paperwork.
Chase Lee Davis, 28, was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
The crimes allegedly occurred at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7 outside the Brownsville Saloon, 419 N. Main St.
In the aftermath of the incident, the woman was unconscious and appeared to be having a seizure, a Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy, who responded to the incident, wrote in a probable cause affidavit. About five minutes later, the woman woke up and began coughing and gasping for air, as if she had been struggling for breath, the affidavit states.
Davis was arrested by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 14 at Washburn Heights outside Brownsville, and he reportedly gave a deputy a false name in hopes of avoiding arrest, court paperwork indicates.
Judge David Delsman set Davis’ bail at $100,000 in the assault case.
Prosecutor Conor McCahill requested security of $150,000 in the matter, and the state has filed a motion to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. “At the time of the crime, he was on probation, (and) wasn’t supposed to be having contact with the victim,” McCahill said.
Davis was convicted of fourth-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving the same victim, whom he knows.
He was also charged with a probation violation on the 2019 case, and Delsman set his bail at $5,000 in that case.
In addition, Davis was charged with giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant for the Feb. 14 incident. Delsman set security at $25,000 in that case.
According to court paperwork, the woman and a friend went to pick up Davis on Feb. 7 with the purpose of bringing him to the Brownsville Saloon.
A witness told deputies that he saw Davis and the woman arguing outside the Brownsville Saloon and attempted to intervene. Davis responded by asking him if he wanted to fight, the witness told deputies.
When the woman got between the two, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman by her shoulders and threw her onto the roadway.
The woman was interviewed by a deputy at Lebanon Community Hospital and was in significant pain, according to a deputy.
On Feb. 14, Davis was contacted near the Washburn Heights cell tower site at about 10:30 p.m., and he gave the deputy the name of another man. But Davis apparently mixed up the other man’s middle name. While he tried to fix his mistake, the deputy had looked up that individual’s photo, and it looked nothing like Davis, according to an affidavit in that case.
Davis’ next court hearing was scheduled for March 9.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.