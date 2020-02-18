Police: Brownsville man repeatedly slammed woman's head against ground

Davis was convicted of fourth-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving the same victim, whom he knows.

He was also charged with a probation violation on the 2019 case, and Delsman set his bail at $5,000 in that case.

In addition, Davis was charged with giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant for the Feb. 14 incident. Delsman set security at $25,000 in that case.

According to court paperwork, the woman and a friend went to pick up Davis on Feb. 7 with the purpose of bringing him to the Brownsville Saloon.

A witness told deputies that he saw Davis and the woman arguing outside the Brownsville Saloon and attempted to intervene. Davis responded by asking him if he wanted to fight, the witness told deputies.

When the woman got between the two, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman by her shoulders and threw her onto the roadway.

The woman was interviewed by a deputy at Lebanon Community Hospital and was in significant pain, according to a deputy.