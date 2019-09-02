A New York man allegedly flew out to Oregon, met with underage teens he met playing online video games and provided them with alcohol, according to the Albany Police Department.
Jansell de Jesus, 30, of the Bronx was cited for three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor on Friday.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident. “His behavior appears to be consistent with grooming,” said Lt. Travis Giboney.
De Jesus apparently met with at least five teens, three of them at an Albany hotel room, and two of them at a local school. Most of the youth were around 14 to 15.
Giboney urged parents to pay attention to whom their children were interacting with online and via their cellular phones.