Police: Bodies found after Sweet Home fire were homicide victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three of the four individuals found inside a fire-gutted house trailer in Sweet Home were the victims of homicide, Sweet Home police reported Tuesday.

Tiffany Shobert, 41, Johnathon Shobert, 15, and Charlotte Shobert, 2, were reportedly killed before the fire was set at 1530 Tamarack St. in Sweet Home on April 28.

During the initial investigation, authorities reported that some of the injuries sustained by the victims were not consistent with trauma caused by a fire. Investigators, Sweet Home police said, found evidence of gunshot wounds and sharp, blunt force trauma. Additional agencies were brought in to assist in the investigation.

John Shobert, 63, also died on April 28 at the residence but was not listed as a homicide victim. His death, police said, was caused by a single gunshot wound.

"A small-caliber handgun and a torch lighter were located near his body," a statement from the Sweet Home Police Department read. Authorities also noted that gasoline was used to start the fire.

John Shobert is a suspect, police said, in the homicides.