A 52-year-old Corvallis resident is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a BB gun to threaten and rob a blind man at a homeless camp.
Troy Michael Lowery was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of second-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of menacing and reckless endangerment, court records show.
He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Judge Joan Demarest set bail at $50,000, and Lowery remained in the Benton County Jail on Tuesday night.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the incident began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the alleged victim, who is blind, went to a homeless camp occupied by several people behind the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 1725 NW Ninth St.
The alleged victim told Corvallis police that three men at the camp began to harass him, saying his life was in danger because he’d had sex the night before with a married woman. He said the men took his food and cigarettes and tried to make him believe he was going to be killed.
The man told police Lowery held a BB gun to his head and “told him it was his last day on the planet” before firing a number of shots near his head. He said Lowery then snatched a silver ring from his finger and put it in his pocket.
The three men and a woman who was with them began to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, which ultimately allowed the alleged victim to escape, he told police.
Although the accuser is blind, he told police he recognized Lowery as his chief tormentor by the sound of his voice, according to the affidavit.
Lowery was arrested on Sunday following an investigation.
Attorney Clark Willes has been appointed to represent Lowery in court.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan is the prosecutor in the case.
Lowery’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.