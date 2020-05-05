Police: Baby in Lebanon manslaughter case had eating issues for more than a week

“We asked Shantell if she noticed Sandra looking different while giving her a bath or changing her diaper. Shantell told us that she has only bathed Sandra two times since birth and zero times since they moved into their new residence. Shantell said she didn’t notice anything different regarding how Sandra looked,” the detective wrote.

A family member told police that he was concerned about the couple’s children during a visit two days before the baby died. “He was visiting Kristian and Shantell, who were outside their apartment smoking and drinking. He told me the baby was crying, and he had to tell Shantell about three times to go care for her children. He told me that on the third time he had to get stern,” the detective wrote in an affidavit.

Another family member said that a week before the child’s death, Swiercz told her about the breast milk issue. The family member instructed her to go to the store, buy baby formula and a bottle and feed the child, an affidavit states.

On the night of the baby’s death, Swiercz knew something was wrong and that they needed to take the child to the hospital, but Lee refused to do so, she told police.