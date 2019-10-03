A Corvallis man was arrested after driving away from a confrontation with police starting at Gene Tools in Philomath Tuesday morning.
Philomath Police Department officers responded to a report shortly after 11:30 a.m. that a former Gene Tools employee, James Thien Huynh, was on the property. A probable cause affidavit describing the incident said officers arrived to find Huynh, who had been trespassed from the business before, sitting in his vehicle.
The officers reportedly told Huynh that he had outstanding warrants, but Huynh refused to leave the vehicle and eventually began to drive in circles around the parking lot. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy placed a spike strip on the entrance to the lot, and Huynh eventually drove over it.
Officers reportedly followed Huynh to his residence at 1066 Cole Place in Corvallis. Police confronted Huynh in his garage and saw him unwrapping nunchucks in his car, the report said. The affidavit said police broke out two windows of Huynh’s vehicle and tazed him and then removed him from the vehicle. One officer was reportedly struck with the nunchucks in this process.
Huynh was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempting to elude in a vehicle, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, assaulting a police officer and third-degree escape.
He also faces two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing in two separate incidents, one at Gene Tools on Sept. 25 and one at a neighbor’s house in late August.
Huynh pleaded not guilty to the charges in Benton County Circuity Court Wednesday. As of press time, Huynh was being held in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $6,000.