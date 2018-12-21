The Albany Police Department arrested a couple Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a vacant North Albany house and changing its locks so they could live in it.
Emery Celano Sund, 45, and Alyssa Marie Sund, 41, were arrested after a real estate agent representing the seller of a house at 2826 Sunny Lane NW reportedly found them living in a house that was supposed to have been vacant since Dec. 1. The couple reportedly had a U-Haul truck in the driveway.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in connection with the couple’s arraignment Thursday, police confirmed with the seller, his real estate agent and a real estate agent for the buyer of the house that the couple did not have permission to be there.
Investigating officers reportedly discovered the locks had been changed on the house and the Sunds had caused flooding in the laundry room. The couple was also allegedly using electricity, water and natural gas that the homeowner was paying for and using furniture and dishes his real estate agent had placed in the house to stage it for potential buyers.
Alyssa Sund reportedly said she and her husband had paid an unknown person $10,000 to rent the house, but could provide no documentation. After an initial conversation with an officer, she reportedly locked the front door and refused to open it. Officers reportedly then found Emery Sund hiding in the woods nearby and arrested him. According to the affidavit, officers were eventually able to convince Alyssa Sund to leave the house and arrested her.
Both Sunds were charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and theft of services.
The couple remained in jail on Friday afternoon. Bail was set at $57,000 each.