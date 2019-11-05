An Albany resident was arrested for allegedly striking another man multiple times with a metal dolphin statue on Halloween night.
Timothy Christopher Teague, 29, was taken into custody on Thursday, and arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault on Friday afternoon.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set his bail at $50,000, the minimum required for such a serious offense.
The Albany Police Department responded to an assault call shortly before 9 p.m. on Halloween in the 700 block of College Park Drive Southwest.
The accuser told investigators that he and Teague, who he knows, were arguing about food when Teague began striking him with a dolphin statue, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case. That court document became available on Tuesday.
A witness directed police to look for the dolphin statue in Teague’s closet, where it was found broken in two pieces. Teague initially lied about the dolphin statue when questioned by an investigator, but eventually admitted that he hid the item in his closet, the affidavit states.
He then said that the dolphin statue was on a table and got knocked to the ground and broke during the altercation.
The accuser had a large contusion on the back of his hand near the wrist that was approximately the size of a tennis ball, according to court paperwork. He also had injuries near his left elbow and near the bicep of his left arm.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Nov. 18.
WHEELER, BRETT CALVIN
Booking No.:
354078
File No.:
762542
Incident No.:
201903562
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
48
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ALTER IDENTIFICATION-FIREARMS
…
…
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
WILLIS, JEREMIAH JAMES ALLEN
Booking No.:
354079
File No.:
762879
Incident No.:
1910005507
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
COLUMBIA CO WA WARRANT
…
…
WA STATE DOC WARRANT
…
…
EDWARDS, ROY ERIC
Booking No.:
354081
File No.:
150460
Incident No.:
16CR68243
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
52
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT III
…
4 days
JUDD, DAVID BRUCE
Booking No.:
354082
File No.:
441612
Incident No.:
19CR01150
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1901150
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
HUGHES, MATTHEW RICHARD
Booking No.:
354083
File No.:
138395
Incident No.:
19CR55552
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,200.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
90 days
JOHNSON, WILLIAM ROBERT ANDREW
Booking No.:
354062
File No.:
153505
Incident No.:
18CR31161
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907200
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT
…
…
LEWIS, JONATHAN GUY
Booking No.:
354058
File No.:
751742
Incident No.:
201903550
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903550
Age:
50
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,500.00
Charge Information
DELIVER METH
…
…
LITTERING
…
…
TAMPER W/ EVIDENCE - ALL OTHER
…
…
IRONS, GARY SHANE
Booking No.:
354060
File No.:
441404
Incident No.:
201907191
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907191
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
501
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$20,000.00
Charge Information
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
BARKER, WILLIAM CHESTER
Booking No.:
354006
File No.:
145650
Incident No.:
14800064
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201900889
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT FELONY ASSAULT IV
…
…
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
GOMEZ, BRUCE RONALD
Booking No.:
354020
File No.:
126032
Incident No.:
18CR42484
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1230452
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION- DUII
…
8 days
GRAH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Booking No.:
353989
File No.:
135333
Incident No.:
16CR69037
Arrested:
2019-10-31
Booked:
2019-10-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-PCS METH
…
10 days
MORFIN, FELIPE LEO
Booking No.:
353933
File No.:
442737
Incident No.:
19CR10499
Arrested:
2019-10-28
Booked:
2019-10-28
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907071
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
502
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.