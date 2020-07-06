Police: Albany man injures three people in DUII crash

An Albany man reportedly injured three people in an intoxicated driving crash on the Fourth of July.
Joseph Ryan McCusker, 33, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
APD logs indicate that the crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Jackson Avenue Southeast. McCusker was arrested in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast, according to the police logs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.