Police: Albany man arrested for brandishing hatchet during robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man shoplifting from a local store on Friday was confronted by employees and responded by pulling out a hatchet and making short swinging motions, according to police reports.

Jeremy Andrew Ribordy, 38, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery by the Albany Police Department.

The crime allegedly occurred at the North Albany Supermarket IGA and True Value store, 621 Hickory St. N.W., and was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

According to a police supervisor, Ribordy grabbed items from store shelves, including alcohol. When he was confronted by workers, he put some of the items back. When pressed further, he pulled the hatchet out.

Ribordy reportedly cooperated with authorities when officers arrived on the scene.

The Benton County Jail lists Ribordy’s initial bail at $59,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0