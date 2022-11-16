Poetry, visual art needed for exhibit on policing at OSU

Karina Camacho’s technical writing class at Oregon State University is seeking submissions for an art exhibit.

Throughout the quarter, the class performs the various writing tasks necessary to the operation of a nonprofit organization. They choose a local community problem, research the problem, identify a solution and create a method of dissemination. This quarter, the students decided to write about the new armed campus police department at OSU.

After a visit to the class from Chief Shanon Anderson, two things became clear: Students have a lot of misinformation, and because of COVID-19, students have not had much input on the situation.

The students decided an art exhibit could address those problems.

The class is soliciting submissions on the topic “The Art of Policing.” Short poetry and visual art entries will be accepted. Submissions are due by midnight Nov. 23. The exhibition is set for Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 at Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.

Further information is available at Every10weeks@gmail.com or Every10weeks.com.