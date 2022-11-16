 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Poetry, visual art needed for exhibit on policing at OSU

  • 0

Karina Camacho’s technical writing class at Oregon State University is seeking submissions for an art exhibit.

Throughout the quarter, the class performs the various writing tasks necessary to the operation of a nonprofit organization. They choose a local community problem, research the problem, identify a solution and create a method of dissemination. This quarter, the students decided to write about the new armed campus police department at OSU.

After a visit to the class from Chief Shanon Anderson, two things became clear: Students have a lot of misinformation, and because of COVID-19, students have not had much input on the situation.

The students decided an art exhibit could address those problems.

The class is soliciting submissions on the topic “The Art of Policing.” Short poetry and visual art entries will be accepted. Submissions are due by midnight Nov. 23. The exhibition is set for Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 at Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.

People are also reading…

Further information is available at Every10weeks@gmail.com or Every10weeks.com.

121520-adh-nws-Shanon Anderson Mug (copy)

Oregon State University Police Chief Shanon Anderson recently visited a technical writing class at OSU, producing an interesting result.

 KARL MAASDAM
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deanna Jean (Bergstrom) Lyons

Deanna Jean (Bergstrom) Lyons

Deanna Jean (Bergstrom) Lyons passed away peacefully at home on November 7th, after saying goodbye to loving family and friends.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News