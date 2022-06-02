Plenty of fish this month in Oregon — for free

Quit wishin’ and go fishin’ — for free! Here are two opportunities to get your bait on:

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, fishing is free on all public lands in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free those days.

No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags will be required for Oregon residents and nonresidents alike. It’s also free to park and camp at Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 4.

All other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. Details are available at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report.

Small fry can fish too at a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 11, at Timber Linn Park, 900 Price Road SE in Albany. The event, presented by Sportsman’s Warehouse, Les Schwab Tire Centers and South Commercial Auto Sales, is open to all children ages 4 to 12, who will compete in four age brackets. Registration opens at 7 a.m., with fishing starting at 7:30.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will stock Timber Linn Pond with hundreds of rainbow trout. All skill levels are encouraged, and there will be loaner equipment and volunteers to help out. Many items will be given away, including PowerBait. The first 300 children to register will receive a free goodie bag.

Timber Linn Park is well suited for junior anglers with plenty of access around the lake and ample space for families to spread out and enjoy the derby. Each contestant receives an Official Del Taco scorecard, and when a fish is caught, event staff members will measure the fish and sign off on the card.

This year will feature special tagged fish for the chance to win big prizes, including rod-and-reel combo sets. At 11 a.m., scorecards will be collected and trophies awarded for the largest fish, the smallest fish and the most fish caught.

Further information is available from Dean at 503-364-1442 or dean@sweeneypromotions.com.

