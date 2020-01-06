Plastic bag ban goes into effect

“Having plastic bags banned I understand, but paper is biodegradable. I don’t see why they have to charge for it,” Gray said.

According to the state, the fee is meant to offset the cost stores incur by purchasing more sustainable bags. Individuals who use a WIC voucher or electronic benefits transfer card at the register, are exempt from the fee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other shoppers, such as Sara Massey of Albany, said the new law made it easier to give up plastic bags.

“We’re all for it, personally,” Massey said, after checking out at the Grocery Outlet. “I’ve heard a lot of people complaining that it’s inconvenient, but I think it’s inconvenient to not have a planet to live on.”

Tom Whitman, also of Albany, said he purchased a recycled plastic bag for 15 cents at the Grocery Outlet and planned to reuse it over time.

“I think getting rid of plastic bags is a good idea,” he said. “It causes a lot of waste and plastics don’t biodegrade. You see them blowing around all over the place.”

Reusable is the key to Boyll’s decision to incorporate canvas bags into her store.