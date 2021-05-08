Planter strip at Corvallis school might be saved

Wildcat, like most of the schools in the Corvallis School District, is being renovated using money approved by voters in the May 2018 bond election. One of the pieces of the renovation plan for Wildcat calls for bringing the campus up to current city code. Which includes new street and sidewalk protocols that were approved in December 2018 as part of the city’s transportation system plan update.

Which means the 5-foot sidewalk that separates the planter strip from the street “is not in compliance with the city standard,” said Rian Amiton, senior planner with the city’s Community Development Department.

Instead, the new code calls for a 9-foot landscaping strip starting at the curb and a 6-foot sidewalk. Which left 11 years of community effort facing a bulldozer by sometime this summer.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“In the last couple weeks, I sadly learned that the Satinwood strip is going to be bulldozed under only to be replanted with city trees and vegetation as part of a ‘design team’ plan,” Goslow told the Gazette-Times in a Monday email. “How can this be? Rip out a whole established strip of trees and vegetation? What a waste of school funds that could be used to help a child learn.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}