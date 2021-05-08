Planter strip at Corvallis school might be saved

Becki Goslow was in her element Friday.
Attired in jeans that already showed evidence of burrowing in the dirt, rainbow-hued rubber gardening boots, an apron and a floppy hat, she was doing some planting on a pleasant spring afternoon with puffy clouds above and the usual line of parent cars forming outside Wildcat Elementary School.
“I’m just trying to add some splashes of color to help make the school look beautiful,” said Goslow, a retired teacher and long-time community volunteer, as she pulled plants from the rear deck of her SUV.
The plants were headed toward a 6-foot-wide planter strip that runs between the two driveways at Wildcat (formerly Wilson). The strip has been an 11-year labor of love for Goslow, her late husband Bill, and scads of volunteers and community supporters who donated time, energy, materials and expertise.
“Over the years people would stop their cars and leave bags of bulbs for us to plant,” said Goslow, who was honored as Corvallis’ first citizen in 2013 for her work on the community garden, which also includes an evergreen-shaded pocket park with chairs and tables and a mini-library at the corner of Walnut Boulevard and Satinwood Drive.
A week or so ago, that 11-year effort to bring smiles to the school family and neighbors and those barreling up Satinwood to the Samaritan Health Services complex every day seemed in jeopardy.
Wildcat, like most of the schools in the Corvallis School District, is being renovated using money approved by voters in the May 2018 bond election. One of the pieces of the renovation plan for Wildcat calls for bringing the campus up to current city code. Which includes new street and sidewalk protocols that were approved in December 2018 as part of the city’s transportation system plan update.
Which means the 5-foot sidewalk that separates the planter strip from the street “is not in compliance with the city standard,” said Rian Amiton, senior planner with the city’s Community Development Department.
Instead, the new code calls for a 9-foot landscaping strip starting at the curb and a 6-foot sidewalk. Which left 11 years of community effort facing a bulldozer by sometime this summer.
“In the last couple weeks, I sadly learned that the Satinwood strip is going to be bulldozed under only to be replanted with city trees and vegetation as part of a ‘design team’ plan,” Goslow told the Gazette-Times in a Monday email. “How can this be? Rip out a whole established strip of trees and vegetation? What a waste of school funds that could be used to help a child learn.”
So Goslow started working the phones and arranging meetings. She toured the site with Dave Dodson, the planner hired by the school district to shepherd the renovation plans through the city Planning Commission. She talked with Kim Patten, director of facilities and transportation, and Corvallis School Board member Therese Jones. And Wildcat principal Eric Beasley.
And there was a deadline looming. The Planning Commission had scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday night to review the plan for Wildcat.
By then the school district had come around to Goslow’s position and was favoring preservation of the planter strip. But there was no time to change the application before the commission.
Thus, an odd work-around ensued. Commissioners voted unanimously for the school district plan, but a path also was found to possibly save the strip.
The school district has offered to reopen the public notice period for the application, hold a public meeting and look at the possibility of a new plan for the Planning Commission to consider that would preserve the strip and also address some retention pond and parking issues that came up during the public hearing.
“I feel good about the outcome,” Goslow said. “David Dodson used a word to describe the Satinwood strip that resonated with me … investment. It’s an investment of time, resources, volunteers, community.
“We will work extremely hard to honor the bond timeline. As a team, we hope to be a model to the community working together. It takes trust and communication.”
Beasley agreed, stopping to offer his support for the project amid his noon hour duties directing traffic in the Wildcat lot.
As she worked the beds Friday, Goslow also told the story of the project. Free bark dust from ProBark. Rocks supplied by Oregon State University’s College of Education. Pruning work by the city’s then-urban forester, Becky Merja. Trees from Eager Beaver Nursery. Support from Mark Vomicil and Alice Rampton.
She then pointed up at a utility pole midway up the block and told the story of a transformer meltdown that sent hazardous PCBs all over the strip … and the parking lot. They ripped everything out and started over. They ran a 150-foot hose out to the strip to irrigate the plants and fill the water bags for the trees. They added a bench.
“There is just an endless number of people who have been part of this project,” Goslow said.
With potentially more to come.
“People have been driving by and saying it looks a little rough,” she said. “Tell ‘em to come by and bring their clippers. It’s pruning time.”
