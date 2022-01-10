Plans approved for new Corvallis hotel, apartment building

A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near Ninth Street in Corvallis.

Twenty-two hotel rooms would occupy the first two floors, and the remainder of the 18,950-square-foot development would be comprised of 48 residences. The property’s owner and proposed developer is Bill Lawson of Corvallis Investments LLC, according to city documents, which list a Spokane Valley, Washington, address for the company.

Conditional permitting is required due to the size and location zoning of the proposal. Development code exceptions are also needed regarding maximum building height, distance from street, building articulation standards, private path width, and ground-floor window and door coverage. Two existing lots would be combined into one of 1.77 acres.

The development code limits structure height for the zone in questions to 45 feet, although the proposed building is 60 feet high. Compensating for the exceptions would include a 400-square-foot “pocket park” with a sculpture or fountain, bench with planter, and extra landscaped green space, according to city documents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Corvallis Planning Commission discussed the proposed development at its meeting Wednesday, Jan 5. Staff recommended approval with conditions of the developer’s requests, finding each meets the necessary criteria. Project manager Lyle Hutchens said the irregular shaped lot with minimal public frontage makes the site challenging for meeting development code standards.

Public concerns were raised about traffic, parking and access. Hutchens said he has similar concerns, but noted efforts to maximize on-site parking and allow for public movement. The planning commission voted unanimously to approve all of the requested code variations. The decision can be appealed to the city council within 12 days of signing.

“I do believe that this is going to be an improvement in that general area; I think it will help the businesses,” Commissioner Carl Price said. “There may be some parking from this onto nearby businesses, but I also believe it’s just as likely that nearby businesses will be parking on this property.”

A construction timeline was not discussed during the meeting.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.