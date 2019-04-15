Corvallis Parks and Recreation is hosting a new Earth Day event at noon Saturday on the Riverfront.
Planet Palooza starts with a kids procession at First Street and Jackson Avenue. Kids are invited to dress up as their favorite creature and show off their Earth Day spirit by parading to the McKinley Skate Park, where an Earth festival will take place.
The festival will feature food, music, arts and crafts, educational booths and kids’ activities.
Call the Parks and Rec department at 541-766-6918 for more information.