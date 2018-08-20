An ultralight plane crashed near the stage of the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival outside Brownsville on Monday afternoon.
The pilot, John Loomis, 69, of Eugene, was the sole occupant of the aircraft, and was taken by ambulance to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield with minor lacerations and a complaint of back pain, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Loomis told authorities he was taking photographs of the area and the festival site, the news release states.
The Willamette Country Music Festival ended on Sunday night with a performance by Kid Rock.
Sheriff's Office Lt. Jeff Cone said that festival workers who were dismantling the main stage and doing other cleanup work witnessed the crash, which occurred at about 4:40 p.m., and rushed to help the pilot.
Festival workers said that the plane had been flying overhead during the event and even a few days beforehand.
“They were pretty low in the sky all the time. I thought that was strange,” said Tyler Nickell of Eugene.
On Monday afternoon, the aircraft was circling around the grounds east of Brownsville, off of Highway 228, when it curled up into the sky and then nose-dived, Nickell added.
Workers said the plane was headed westbound when it hit the ground, then slid through a fence for the VIP beer garden and spun around.
“It was really loud,” Nickell said. “I was thinking they could be dead. Or they could have hit some of the workers and they could be dead. Vehicles were pouring in from every direction. People were running over to check it out.”
At about 6 p.m., Cone wasn’t sure what caused the aircraft to crash, as the investigation was in its initial stages.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board were notified of the incident and investigation is continuing.
The plane is a RANS S-14 fixed wing, single-engine model built in 1992.
The Brownsville Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry and Lebanon Fire District medical personnel also responded to the crash.