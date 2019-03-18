A small plane crashed shortly after noon on Monday at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, but no one was hurt in the mishap.
“The pilot of a Cessna 140 lost control upon landing (on) runway 35 at Corvallis, and the aircraft flipped over,” Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email.
He said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the crash.
Kenitzer declined to release the names of the two people aboard the plane, citing FAA policy.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, the occupants of the aircraft were Laurance Lowenkrau, 75, and Betty Weidenkraft, 55.
Neither was injured.
No information was available about their hometowns, but both were believed to be Oregon residents.
The Corvallis Police Department and Corvallis Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The Cessna 140 is a single-engine, propeller-driven aircraft built to hold two people.