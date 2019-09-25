No injuries were reported in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon at the Albany Municipal Airport.
Albany fire and police personnel responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.
A Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee fixed-wing, single engine-plane crashed after landing at the airport, according to airport manager Tony Hann. The pilot, whose information was not available, was not injured.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Hann, a gust of wind sent the plane over.
“He came down and landed,” he said. “A gust of wind from the side pushed him to the side.”
Emergency service personnel on scene said the investigation had been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.