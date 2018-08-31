The $7 million malpractice lawsuit against a former Corvallis neurologist could grow to a $17 million action if a judge decides to allow punitive damages in the case.
That was one of several motions considered during a 90-minute hearing in Benton County Circuit Court Thursday morning in a case that pits two physicians against one another over a cosmetic procedure gone awry.
In April, Dr. Gina Anderson sued Dr. Sydney Piercey and two Corvallis medical practices operated by her, alleging malpractice in connection with treatment received in 2013. Piercey later moved to Utah but continued to see patients in Corvallis on a part-time basis.
According to Anderson’s lawsuit, Piercey gave her filler injections intended to smooth out facial wrinkles but used silicone rather than a medically approved substance, producing severe swelling in her cheek and causing “pain, disfigurement, disability, and reduction in vision.”
In a response filed with the court, Piercey admitted having performed a dermal filler procedure on Anderson but claimed Anderson’s injuries were caused by her own acts or negligence. In other court filings, Piercey suggested that Anderson, who once worked for Piercey’s neurology practice, may have caused the injuries by injecting various substances, including silicone, into her own face.
Piercey has also asserted a wide range of possible defenses in the case. Among other things, she has argued that the statute of limitations may have expired, that various legal doctrines bar any claim for damages, and that some other cause or an unnamed third party may have caused Anderson’s injuries.
Both sides have hired Portland law firms. In court on Thursday, Anderson was represented by James Huegli and Rhett Fraser of Huegli Fraser PC, and Piercey was represented by David Mepham of Hodgkinson Street Mepham LLC.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Matthew Donohue granted, in whole or in part, a number of motions filed by Anderson’s attorneys.
The judge:
• Directed Piercey’s attorney to provide more details about several of the possible defenses he intends to present at trial.
• Granted a motion to amend two claims in the case.
• Granted a motion to compel Piercey to produce medical and business records related to the case, but under a protective order so the information could not be used for other purposes.
• Directed Piercey to state whether Anderson was a patient under her care at the time of the alleged injections.
Donohue deferred his ruling on a motion to allow claims for up to $10 million in punitive damages, saying Piercey’s attorney was entitled to more time to respond to that filing. He set a deadline of 60 days for Mepham’s response.
Piercey did not attend the hearing, but Anderson sat in the front row during the proceedings, frequently removing her glasses to rub a clearly visible lump beneath the skin of her right cheek.
The next hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.