Voters will choose between two mid-valley attorneys this November to join the roster of Linn County Circuit Court judges.
Lebanon-Sweet Home attorney Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Albany attorney Teri Plagmann are in a runoff election for Position 3. They were among four candidates for the judgeship in May, but none received more than 50 percent of the vote at that time.
Kittson-MaQatish, 47, said she is running for the position out of desire to serve the community — and, as she sees it, pay a debt.
She said she never had plans to become a judge and has felt incredibly blessed in her career as a law partner at Morely Thomas. But when the position came open, several individuals had conversations with her and urged her to add her name.
"I raised my hand because of my belief in serving the community," she said. "My success in large part is because of the encouragement and support of Linn County. I came from poverty. I was a teenage mother, my father had a sixth-grade education, and my mother worked in a factory for 36 years. I know my success is not my own, and I am in debt to this community."
Kittson-MaQatish said she sees the top issue facing the county when it comes to the judicial system as time.
"It takes too long to get to trial and it is far too costly. Additionally, the amount of time available before the court to hear an issue is extremely limited," she said.
People who come into the judicial system want their case heard, she said, and the longer it takes to resolve a case, the more stress, disturbance and cost the person endures.
Kittson-MaQatish said her diverse experiences as a judge will help reduce the backlog because she has been involved with so many kinds of cases: criminal, family, civil commitments, personal injury, probate, property and guardianship.
"Our Circuit Court judges hear all kinds of cases, so diversity in experience matters, as does trial court experience," she said.
She said she believes she's particularly well-suited to serve the bench in juvenile dependency cases because of her own struggles as a child. She grew up in a single parent home, had an alcoholic father, lived in a shelter home for a short time, fought poverty and was a teenage parent.
Judges must work with children, parents, foster parents, court-appointed advocates, the state Department of Human Services and a variety of attorneys.
"If elected I believe I would work well with the agencies, the parties and the attorneys to find solutions and work together with a common goal of improving the juvenile dependency process, bringing resolution to disrupted lives," she said.
Other than experience and commitment to hard work, however, Kittson-MaQatish said she'll have to learn the ropes of the position before being better able to suggest changes.
"I firmly believe that my duty if elected is to get to work, ask questions, and learn as much as possible about being the best judge that I can," she said. "I am not afraid to speak my mind, and question the status quo, but I understand the value of learning from those that served before me and the importance of working with a team to serve the community."
She said she believes she's the best person for the job because she has diverse litigation experience in criminal law, family law, civil commitments and personal injury, and she has "a proven track record of decades of service to Linn County."
Plagmann, 47, said she also believes serving as a judge is a way to give back to the community that has supported her family. She is a lifelong Oregonian and her family is well-known here in the grass seed business.
"It would be absolutely humbling and an honor," she said, but even more important, "I see that there's a need in the court system."
Plagmann said the current court system has three people on the bench with "good, broad criminal experience" but lacks the depth of experience with civil issues she feels she would bring.
Plagmann has handled cases in Benton, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Yamhill, Polk, Douglas and Lincoln counties. It helps to see how other areas handle situations, she said. "Our county court system is great but there’s always room to make it better."
Plagmann agreed with her opponent that a backlogged court is the biggest issue facing the position. She'd love to see a sixth judge on the bench, but in the interim, those already sitting have to do what they can to make things run as efficiently as possible.
Some 80 percent of civil issues are "pro se," which means at least one person is not represented by an attorney, she said. She sees a need to work on getting those cases through the system faster so time on the docket can be freed for cases that do have attorneys, or need to be litigated, or are criminal trials, or need the time for other reasons.
"We need to make sure everyone has time in court: adequate time that they need for their case to be heard," she said.
Plagmann said as a judge, she would look for ways to be as efficient as possible, starting with the calendar. Are settlement conferences a possibility? Can something that usually takes five steps be done in three?
"A judge's job is not necessarily just making rulings in the courtroom," she said. "It’s also administering the docket."
Plagmann said in the long run, she'd also like to see security issues addressed, possibly by looking at building a new courthouse with room for a sixth judge, or a justice center with room to hold prisoners.
Right now, the Sheriff's Office has to transport prisoners back and forth to court, a potential security risk that would be mitigated in a justice center where they're simply being brought down a hallway. That's a lofty goal, she said, but one to look at for the future.
"The state has talked about ways to increase funding for judges and staff. I feel really strongly that our county citizens should have the same recourse here as elsewhere in the state," she said. "It doesn’t seem right to me that someone in Eugene can be heard faster than here just because of our court system."
Plagmann said she believes she's the best candidate for the job because she has the most experience and the most well-rounded background, representing a wide variety of clients on a myriad of issues.
"We need to have someone who can be ready to start immediately," she said.