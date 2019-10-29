Wednesday is the national day of remembrance for nuclear weapons workers, designated by Congress to recognize the men and women who helped build and maintain the nation’s nuclear arsenal from the Cold War era to the present.
Nuclear Care Partners, a company that provides services to former nuclear weapons workers and their families under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act, will mark the occasion with a pizza party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Abby’s Legendary Pizza, 3033 Santiam Highway SE in Albany.
The event, which will include an honorary pinning ceremony, pizza and raffle prizes, is free to all former nuclear weapons workers and their families.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling Nuclear Care Partners at 971-373-4101.