The Pizza Hut restaurants in Albany and on South Commercial Street in Salem are holding a fundraiser to help McKenzie Andersen obtain an air conditioning unit.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday; the restaurants will donate 20 percent of sales from the night.
Elements Heating & Air Conditioning, which organized the event with Points For Profit, will donate workers’ time to install the unit, which will be provided at a discount.
Andersen, now 11, suffers from acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like condition that has left her mostly paralyzed from the neck down for the last four years.
It’s crucial to McKenzie’s health that the room in her Albany home remain at 60 degrees at all times. Her current air conditioning system isn’t functioning properly and needs to be replaced with a more reliable unit.
With all of McKenzie’s medical expenses, the Andersen family can’t afford to replace the unit on their own.