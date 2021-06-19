Pioneer Picnic returns for stripped-down 2021 celebration

The 2021 Linn County Pioneer Picnic was a stripped-down version of the usual celebration, though the community of Brownsville turned out for the first in-person event there since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“This year, I think the community was excited because this is our first step out,” said Brownsville Chamber of Commerce president Danielle M. Meyers. “Even though with COVID it’s scaled back, this is more than we could do last year.”
Last year’s Pioneer Picnic was entirely virtual and the popular Carriage Me Back event in town was cancelled in May, so the return to in-person fare, however changed to account for social distancing, was greeted with enthusiasm by the community.
Dozens of people turned out for the annual Chamber Breakfast put on by the Brownsville Chamber, and the town showed support for the Pioneer Picnic Court of teen and junior princesses. This year’s queen was Sydney Johnson, a Central Linn High School senior.
However, there was more than a bit of confusion surrounding the parade this year. Officially, no parade was planned and instead the festivities on Saturday centered around a Porch Parade, in which participating homes and businesses decorated the front of their properties to represent this year’s theme of “Homesteading Oregon.”
However, some local families, led by the Northerns, who were the parade grand marshals, decided to cobble together an actual parade down Main Street at the last minute. The result was a slap-dash and fast-paced procession of vehicles and carriages that was put together quickly.
While some people got to enjoy the informal parade, many more attendees seemed unaware of the route was or where they could set up their seats to get a view of the action. The vehicles were apparently driving the same route folks could take to view the participating porches, but the result of the lack of advance notice was that some groups of attendees were waiting on Main Street for a return pass that never came — or came well after they’d moved on to other things.
The folks at the Chamber made clear that the parade was completely independent of the Linn County Pioneer Association, because they did not have permission from the City of Brownsville to have a parade this year.
One of the staples of the porch parade was the Living Rock Studios lawn, which was bedecked in period-appropriate furnishings like a clothesline and a yarn spinning wheel where David Mackey and his wife, Marilyn Taylor Mackey, toiled just like the homesteaders who inspire this annual event.
“I’m just spinning some yarn,” said David, who grabbed bunches of cotton and spun them into thread with the wheel. “My wife knits and weaves.”
He also said he had his favorite little fur puppet with him, a skunk named Stripe that he slipped onto his right hand in order to wave at pedestrians.
Marilyn, who goes by her maiden name of Taylor during the Pioneer Picnic, is the daughter of the man who built the museum.
“This place was built one wheelbarrow full of stone and concrete at a time,” she likes to tell visitors, just like the sign out front says. “We’ve been participating in Pioneer Days since we moved here in 1952.”
Folks were greeted on the way into town by the Central Linn High junior varsity and varsity cheer squads, who were dancing and waving to passing traffic and pedestrians. They were dancing to country music and generally tearing it up in front of the Sharing Hands Thrift Store.
“Last year we partnered with them for our Christmas event, and we said we would do some events for them,” explained senior McKenna Fitzmorris, one of the lead cheerleaders who was directing the junior squad through the choreography.
The junior princesses were posted up under a covered wagon along Main Street, waving at passersby and blowing bubbles from plastic wands. All of them said their favorite part of the day was getting to ride atop a couple of horses named Ted and Bud.
“All of our favorite part was the horses,” said Princess Eleanor Curtis, who’s participated in the parade many times because her family owns big trucks that are always a part of the parade.
Other princesses said they’d never gotten to do anything like this before, so they were excited to be a part of the court.
“I’ve never gotten to do anything like this before,” said Princess Lena Cheney, who quickly pivoted to a new topic of conversation. “School got out two days ago and I miss my teacher. She gave me lots of hugs.”
Despite all the fanfare and the appreciation of getting to do something in person, everyone agreed that they can’t wait for the return to a normal Pioneer Picnic next year.
“Come next year,” said Lions Club member Celia Lemhouse. “It’s gonna be better.”
The festivities wrap up on Sunday with a community church service at the Baptist church on Seven Mile Lane, as well as the Dam Run marathon that starts at 8 a.m.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.