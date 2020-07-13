Pioneer Park fire includes propane tank explosions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire early Monday morning in downtown Corvallis along the Marys River included several propane tank explosions.

The fire, reported at 4:42 near the railroad tracks at Pioneer Park, was near where several people were illegally camping, police said. Officers said it appears a warming fire caught other items on fire.

They were unable to find the person or people associated with the illegal campsite.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 5:30 a.m. and were called back later in the morning to put out a flare-up.

