Piland leads Gestrin in Lebanon School Board race

Challenger Nichole Piland holds a narrow lead in the race to represent Zone 5 on the Lebanon Community Schools Board of Directors.

Piland had received 1,276 votes and incumbent Todd Gestrin tallied 1,250 votes in the early unofficial results posted Tuesday night by Linn County. A total of 2,548 votes were cast in the race with turnout of just over 11%.

In order to trigger an automatic recount, the margin would have to fall within 0.2% of the vote, which in this race would be approximately six votes. Gestrin said that if the race does not fall within the automatic recount range, he will concede.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would not want to waste money and other people’s efforts,” Gestrin said. “I don’t know Nichole, but I don’t have any ill feelings or discomfort about her past or anything about her. If she wins, it really won’t bother me because I know her heart obviously is about the kids, just as mine is. I certainly will wish her well and support her 100% if that’s how it ends up.”

Piland, who works for Linn County in the tax and assessment office, said both candidates focused on the issues during the race and there were no personal attacks.