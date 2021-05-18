 Skip to main content
Piland leads Gestrin in Lebanon School Board race
Piland leads Gestrin in Lebanon School Board race

  • Updated
Election worker Lety Aguilar Rodriguez fans envelops before running them through Linn County Clerk's Office's new signature reading machine. The machine will kick out signatures that do not match the database. Those ballots are then inspected multiple times before being rejected or accepted by the county clerk.

Challenger Nichole Piland holds a narrow lead in the race to represent Zone 5 on the Lebanon Community Schools Board of Directors.

Piland had received 1,276 votes and incumbent Todd Gestrin tallied 1,250 votes in the early unofficial results posted Tuesday night by Linn County. A total of 2,548 votes were cast in the race with turnout of just over 11%.

In order to trigger an automatic recount, the margin would have to fall within 0.2% of the vote, which in this race would be approximately six votes. Gestrin said that if the race does not fall within the automatic recount range, he will concede.

“I would not want to waste money and other people’s efforts,” Gestrin said. “I don’t know Nichole, but I don’t have any ill feelings or discomfort about her past or anything about her. If she wins, it really won’t bother me because I know her heart obviously is about the kids, just as mine is. I certainly will wish her well and support her 100% if that’s how it ends up.”

Piland, who works for Linn County in the tax and assessment office, said both candidates focused on the issues during the race and there were no personal attacks.

“I don’t think either of us did a lot of competing. It’s just more answering questions … about where we stand on certain things. I think that’s fair,” Piland said.

If the current results do hold, Piland said she will focus on getting up to speed on the current issues facing the district. She also confirmed her interest in helping the district pursue its plans to expand access to preschool.

“I am excited to get in and just get more information on what they’ve been working on lately. I’m sure there’s a lot of stuff going on that we don’t know the behind-the-scenes on. So getting in and getting my feet wet and seeing what’s going on, where they’re at with the preschool, with the Boys & Girls Club. Just jumping in and going from there,” Piland said.

Incumbents Tom Oliver (Zone 2) and Michael Martin (Zone 3) were unopposed in their bids for reelection.

