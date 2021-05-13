Pickup crashes head-on into van carrying school kids near Lebanon

The crash was scary for students, he added. “I’m not sure how many of the kids saw the vehicle coming straight at us. I’m not sure how many of them knew it was going to happen before it hit us,” Bates said.

Central Valley Christian School is located at 33610 McFarland Road in Tangent and is operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The school serves children in kindergarten through eighth grade, and has nearly 50 students, Bates said.

Bates is the pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lebanon, and his wife Anita Bates is one of the teachers at the school. He said he purchased the van to operate a daily carpool from Lebanon to Central Valley Christian School, and enable parents to send their children to the Tangent facility. “Both my wife and I believe strongly in what the school does,” Bates added.

Unfortunately, Bates' van is in pretty sad shape after the wreck. "I’m scrambling as far as getting transportation for the rest of the year," he said.

LCSO was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Lebanon Fire Department, the Lebanon Police Department, the Albany Police Department and the Linn County Road Department.

Those with information regarding the crash should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.